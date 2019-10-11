General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Increased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.69. 868,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,232. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $198.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.