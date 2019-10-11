Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post sales of $616.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $617.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $616.00 million. Genesee & Wyoming reported sales of $603.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesee & Wyoming.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $571.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.19 million.

GWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,500,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,639,000 after acquiring an additional 510,698 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 296,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 254,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,612,000 after acquiring an additional 240,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 181,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 703,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.