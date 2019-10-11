Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $201.22

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and traded as low as $192.06. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $192.06, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNMSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.44.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.17 million.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

