Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.53, approximately 2,261,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,260,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.51.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 5,328.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Geron by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

