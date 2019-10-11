Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €56.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.94 ($83.65).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €65.60 ($76.28) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

