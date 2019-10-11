Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.94 ($83.65).

ETR:GXI traded down €1.25 ($1.45) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €64.35 ($74.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.00 and its 200-day moving average is €67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

