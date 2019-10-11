Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,477 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 570.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

