Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Trims Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Dunkin Brands Group comprises about 3.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.46% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 454.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNKN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

