Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Stock Price Up 27.5%

Shares of Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) rose 27.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 1,090,932 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 192,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Glance Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

