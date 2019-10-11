Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 222.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,673. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $241,332.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock worth $549,865. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,368,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.