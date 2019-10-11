Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.22. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

