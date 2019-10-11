Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $9.40 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 2,234,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

