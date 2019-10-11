Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 5,113 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 595,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,580,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 117,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,446,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. 201,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,270. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47.

UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

