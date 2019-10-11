Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is American National Bank’s Largest Position

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 121,636 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 629,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 383,988 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 866,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,257. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

