Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €20.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.98 ($33.69).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €22.07 ($25.66) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €22.75 and a 200 day moving average of €24.53.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

