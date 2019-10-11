Goodomy Trading Down 85.2% Over Last Week (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Goodomy has a total market capitalization of $14,049.00 and $2.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goodomy token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goodomy has traded down 85.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034254 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00092004 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001365 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00126473 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,384.17 or 1.00362768 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Goodomy

GOOD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,075,399 tokens. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goodomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

