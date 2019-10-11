Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Trading Down 3.2%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.17, approximately 336 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

