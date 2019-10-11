Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 14,381 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 348.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $468,000.

PFFD stock remained flat at $$24.93 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,067 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.1135 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

