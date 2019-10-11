Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.85.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,780. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

