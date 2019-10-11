Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $2,180,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

