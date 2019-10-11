Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

In other news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $88.76. 48,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,383. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

