Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.32.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,825,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,074,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.