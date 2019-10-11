Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) has been given a C$2.25 price target by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

GTE has been the subject of several other research reports. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE:GTE traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 464,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,178. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $567.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

