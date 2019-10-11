Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given a $145.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.25.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 230,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,705. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

