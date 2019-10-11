Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

