Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,140,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,345.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 345,450 shares of company stock valued at $132,734.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

