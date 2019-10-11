Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86.

In related news, SVP Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Also, Director Richard Taney purchased 30,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,150.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

