Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.62%.

Griffin Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRIF. TheStreet upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

