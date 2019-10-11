Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Sells $866,098.40 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $866,098.40.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 746,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,313. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $645.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,055,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,111,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

