Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Sells $8,180,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $8,180,000.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $32.79. 746,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,313. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.