Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Mexico from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Grupo Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

About Grupo Mexico

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

