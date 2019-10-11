Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFED shares. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

