Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

GWRE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 724,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,932. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $139,881.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,503 shares in the company, valued at $801,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $437,370.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,239.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 472,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

