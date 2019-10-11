Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 1,415 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

