GXChain (GXC) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. GXChain has a market cap of $30.44 million and $14.14 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, DragonEX and QBTC. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, Binance, BigONE, Huobi, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

