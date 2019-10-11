GYM Group’s (GYM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GYM. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

Get GYM Group alerts:

GYM Group stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 267 ($3.49). 416,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.09. The company has a market cap of $354.84 million and a PE ratio of 41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334 ($4.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. GYM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.