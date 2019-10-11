Halo Platform (HALO) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Halo Platform has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Halo Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX. Halo Platform has a market cap of $410,024.00 and $8.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.01009732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Halo Platform Profile

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 4,985,137,600 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,563,311 coins. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform.

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

