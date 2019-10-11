Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMSO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hammerson to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 284.10 ($3.71) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.54. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 454.30 ($5.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.31%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

