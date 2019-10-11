Hardy Reed LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Paylocity by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.57. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 140,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $14,242,543.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,415,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,616,463.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $6,427,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,691,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PCTY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

