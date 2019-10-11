Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price decreased by Shore Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Shore Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,852.90 ($24.21).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 85.50 ($1.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,852.50 ($24.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,938.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,036.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

