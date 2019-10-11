Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,860.40 ($24.31).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,780.50 ($23.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,938.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,036.77. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 31.70 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

