Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $260.08

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $260.08 and traded as low as $235.70. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $235.70, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.48%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

