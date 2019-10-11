Head to Head Contrast: PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) versus Diana Shipping (OTCMKTS:DSX)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Diana Shipping has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $226.19 million 1.47 $16.58 million $0.10 34.40 PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.59 billion 0.61 $72.28 million $0.32 13.38

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diana Shipping and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 2 0 0 2.00 PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping 8.22% 4.64% 2.45% PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Diana Shipping does not pay a dividend. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

