Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $154.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 68,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

