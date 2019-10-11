Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST) Shares Down 0.6%

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268.96 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.51), approximately 10,015 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 47,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.50 ($3.53).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38.

About Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST)

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

