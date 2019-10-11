Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $98.03. 653,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,988. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

