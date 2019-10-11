Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $969.18

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $969.18 and traded as high as $995.00. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $995.00, with a volume of 64,848 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 982.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 969.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

