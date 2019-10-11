Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ HIMX remained flat at $$2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $394.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.