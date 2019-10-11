HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HMG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. 759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921. HMG/Courtland Properties has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

