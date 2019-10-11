Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.24.

HD traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.66. 3,278,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,888. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $236.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

